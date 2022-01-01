Life is full of challenges and stresses and sometimes you just need to restore your balance. Harmonycanna's Balance Oil is recommended to improve sleep as well as to reduce joint pain and inflammation.



We select ingredients to ensure you have the absolute best CBD oil possible, with no additives or fillers. Our oils are made of premium CBD extract and MTC oil. That’s it.



RECOMMENDED FOR:

Sleep Improvement

Joint Pain & Inflammation

Stress Reduction



HOW TO USE:

Since this product is concentrated, it's recommended to take it in small doses. Harmonycanna's oil comes with a built-in mL dropper and you control your dose. We recommend to start with about 1/4 of the dropper and hold the oil under your tongue for at least a minute to allow it to absorb, before swallowing the rest. Expect anywhere from 15 to 40 minutes before the CBD will take effect.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

CBD CONTENT: 500mg

SIZE: 1fl oz (30ml)

DROPPER: included

FLAVOR: unflavored, mild natural hemp flavor. Sensitive to flavors? Feel free to mix into your favorite food or drink.