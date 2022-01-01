About this product
Sooth and care for your skin with Harmonycanna's Body Cream. The moment this miracle balm contacts warm skin it melts instantly and completely. Bringing soothing support to even the driest skin. With hydrating beeswax, shea butter, organic jojoba oil, soothing lavender, and chamomile – this balm is truly magical from top to bottom and provides a big bang in one little balm!
INGREDIENT SUPERSTARS:
Meadowfoam Seed, Grapeseed, & Rosehip Oils
Lavender, Chamomile & Calendula Essential Oils
Organic Jojoba Oil
Vitamin E
True Full Spectrum CBD Resin
DIRECTIONS FOR USE:
Apply to clean dry area of the skin. Allow to absorb into the skin and reapply as needed.
SIZE: 2oz (60ml)
CBD CONTENT: 200mg
FRIENDLY INGREDIENTS: Grapeseed Oil, Beeswax, Lavender Flower Oil,
Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Jojoba
Seed Oil, Rosehip Seed Oil, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Organic
Calendula Flower Extract, Organic Olive Fruit Oil, Tea Tree Leaf Oil,
Roman Chamomile Flower Oil, German Chamomile Flower Oil, Full
Spectrum CBD (Cannabidiol) Live Resin.
