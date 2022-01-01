Sooth and care for your skin with Harmonycanna's Body Cream. The moment this miracle balm contacts warm skin it melts instantly and completely. Bringing soothing support to even the driest skin. With hydrating beeswax, shea butter, organic jojoba oil, soothing lavender, and chamomile – this balm is truly magical from top to bottom and provides a big bang in one little balm!



INGREDIENT SUPERSTARS:

Meadowfoam Seed, Grapeseed, & Rosehip Oils

Lavender, Chamomile & Calendula Essential Oils

Organic Jojoba Oil

Vitamin E

True Full Spectrum CBD Resin



DIRECTIONS FOR USE:

Apply to clean dry area of the skin. Allow to absorb into the skin and reapply as needed.



SIZE: 2oz (60ml)



CBD CONTENT: 200mg



FRIENDLY INGREDIENTS: Grapeseed Oil, Beeswax, Lavender Flower Oil,

Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Jojoba

Seed Oil, Rosehip Seed Oil, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Organic

Calendula Flower Extract, Organic Olive Fruit Oil, Tea Tree Leaf Oil,

Roman Chamomile Flower Oil, German Chamomile Flower Oil, Full

Spectrum CBD (Cannabidiol) Live Resin.