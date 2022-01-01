Organic jojoba and rosehip seed oil blended to create this omega‐fatty acid

packed body serum. Subtle notes of rosemary and grapefruit uplift the spirit while the natural non‐GMO vitamin E oil from sunflowers provides the bioavailability twice as potent as synthetic vitamin E, according to the National Academy of Science.The serum applies light & clean, optimal for massage therapy with potential reduced inflammation and pain relief.



INGREDIENT SUPERSTARS:

Jojoba Oil

Rosehip Seed Oil

Rosemary C02 Extract

GMO‐free Vitamin E Oil

True Full Spectrum CBD Resin Extract



DIRECTIONS FOR USE:

Use as a full body cream/massage oil, face and body serum, facial oil cleanser, smoothing hair oil or hand and cuticle rub. A little goes a long way.



SIZE: 60ml (2oz)



FRIENDLY INGREDIENTS: Organic Jojoba Oil, Organic Rosehip Seed Oil, Organic Rosemary Extract, Organic Grapefruit Essential Oil, Vitamin E Sunflower Seed Oil, True Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract.



This product contains a true full spectrum CBD hemp resin base extracted from the natural hemp strain rich in terpenes and cannabinoids. True full spectrum CBD is supposed to offer enhanced moisturizing and healing effects. True full spectrum CBD based products have been known to offer anti‐inflammatory and pain relief qualities.