The pleasant scent relaxes and soothes the senses while the essential oils, botanicals, and hemp derived CBD melt away stress with essential oils, like soothing Peppermint, Eucalyptus, Lavender, and Chamomile Oils. Each one blended with perfect harmony into a beautiful base of Grape Seed Oil, Beeswax and Coconut Oil, which melts instantly into the skin, providing intense hydration and deep calming as warming essential oils release a serene scent profile.
Breathe deeply and let the magic of essential oils do their trick!
INGREDIENT SUPERSTARS:
Grapeseed & Coconut Oils
Rosemary, Ravensara, Helichrysum, and Lemongrass Essential Oils
Beeswax
True Full Spectrum CBD Resin
DIRECTIONS FOR USE:
Apply to neck, head, and temples. Avoid eyes and delicate areas.
SIZE: 1oz (30ml)
CBD CONTENT: 200mg
