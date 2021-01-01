About this product

Capri Sun ("Kapri Sun") is an indica/sativa hybrid and can be cultivated indoors (where the plants will need a flowering time of ±60 days), outdoors and in the greenhouse. Capri Sun is a THC dominant variety and is/was never available as feminized seeds. Capri Sun was created by crossing a KC36 from KC Brains and a Watermelon Zkittlez by Dying Breed Seeds.