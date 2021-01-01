About this product
Capri Sun ("Kapri Sun") is an indica/sativa hybrid and can be cultivated indoors (where the plants will need a flowering time of ±60 days), outdoors and in the greenhouse. Capri Sun is a THC dominant variety and is/was never available as feminized seeds. Capri Sun was created by crossing a KC36 from KC Brains and a Watermelon Zkittlez by Dying Breed Seeds.
Deer Run Holdings, LLC dba Hash House operates a 22,000-sqft indoor grow and processing facility located in Durant, OK with 9,300 sqft of table space in flower. We maintain half a dozen main cultivars while rotating new strains on a trial basis to ensure we have the ideal strains for our grow conditions. In addition to the top-shelf flower we offer from cultivation, we will also offer a variety of products from our ethanol extraction lab. We will also be seeking white label opportunities.