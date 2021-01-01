About this product
Champagne Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that offers a variety of attributes suited to different tastes and ailments. With a pleasant and palpable weight on the limbs coupled with a heady, thoughtful mind, this strain adapts to the consumer’s needs with dosage. On the lighter end, expect a headier trip with mood enhancing effects that generally lead to a sense of well-being. But with continued consumption, this strain can lead to a weighted body and mind that feels meditative at its core. -Leafly
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hash House
Deer Run Holdings, LLC dba Hash House operates a 22,000-sqft indoor grow and processing facility located in Durant, OK with 9,300 sqft of table space in flower. We maintain half a dozen main cultivars while rotating new strains on a trial basis to ensure we have the ideal strains for our grow conditions. In addition to the top-shelf flower we offer from cultivation, we will also offer a variety of products from our ethanol extraction lab. We will also be seeking white label opportunities.