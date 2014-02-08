HashBone
CrashBone by HashBone | Blue Diamond / Modifed Grapes | 1g pre roll
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Introducing CrashBone by HashBone!
CrashBone is our new line of premium infused pre-rolls that take it up another level by adding crumble for greater potency and flavor which will enhance your cannabis experience. This robust mashup includes HashBone's legendary artisanal hash-infused pre-roll with a kick that features a unique blend of top-shelf flower, ice water bubble hash, and high THC crumble - making CrashBone one of the most unique experiences you can have with an infused pre-roll in California!
CrashBone - Elevate your high.
CrashBone is our new line of premium infused pre-rolls that take it up another level by adding crumble for greater potency and flavor which will enhance your cannabis experience. This robust mashup includes HashBone's legendary artisanal hash-infused pre-roll with a kick that features a unique blend of top-shelf flower, ice water bubble hash, and high THC crumble - making CrashBone one of the most unique experiences you can have with an infused pre-roll in California!
CrashBone - Elevate your high.
Blue Diamond effects
Reported by real people like you
95 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!