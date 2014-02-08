About this product

Introducing CrashBone by HashBone!



CrashBone is our new line of premium infused pre-rolls that take it up another level by adding crumble for greater potency and flavor which will enhance your cannabis experience. This robust mashup includes HashBone's legendary artisanal hash-infused pre-roll with a kick that features a unique blend of top-shelf flower, ice water bubble hash, and high THC crumble - making CrashBone one of the most unique experiences you can have with an infused pre-roll in California!



CrashBone - Elevate your high.