About this product

The World's First Dual Chamber Vaporizer for ultimate portability and the most versatile vaping experience. Compatible with all material types such as dry herbs, e-liquids, wax and thick concentrates, the newly designed Haze Dual V3 Portable Vaporizer is the most versatile machine in the market today with the pre-pack material concept.



Features

Haze features a convection screen and a conduction screen. This allows for a more personal vaporizing experience. Both screens are crafted from stainless steel. The conduction screen has been left with two sides open, allowing dry materials to have controlled exposure to the heating chamber. The convection screen is surrounded by four walls of stainless steel, but allows no direct contact between materials and the heating chamber. The Haze Dual V3 also features pre-pack cans for the On-The-Go vapers which makes this product ultra portable. You can pack these cans in advance and never worry about prep or cleaning while you are out and about.



LED temperature setting display

Uses advanced technology to heat on demand

The first and only dual bowl vaporizer on the market (patented feature)

Can use dry herbs and/or oil and wax interchangeably.

Strong, Long-Lasting external Lithium Ion battery

Extremely light weight and discreet

4 different temperature settings

Patented heat-exchange mechanism, for cool vapor output

10 year warranty



What does the Haze Dual V3 include?

1 x Haze Dual V3 Vaporizer

1 x Stainless Steel Mouthpiece

1 x Glass Mouthpiece

2 x Conduction Stainless Steel Screens

2 x Convection Stainless Steel Screens

1 x Concentrate Can

1 x Dry Material Can

2 x 2600 mAh Rechargeable Li-Ion Batteries

1 x Wall Charger

1 x Cleaning tool

1 x Material tool

1 x User Manual