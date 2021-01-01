About this product

What’s better than a medicated energy drink?! With a 3-1 (75mgTHC/25mgCBD) ratio this energy drink provides the psychoactive effect but allows the body to experience the CBD to help prevent a crash or unwanted side effect, all the while giving you the energy to get through your day. With 80mg of caffeine and no taurine this energy drink will keep you energized without a crash- unlike most energy drinks. This product is a dual intake medication, for the body can absorb the medication buccally through the membranes in the gums and cheeks as well as through the process of the liver.