Haze & Main chocolate bars are a classic you’ve always enjoyed but with a gourmet spin. Our silky-smooth chocolate bars deliver unmatched flavors. Chocolate contains a natural occurring cannabinoid neurotransmitter called Anandamide (aka The Bliss Chemical). Anandamide can positively influence mood, memory, appetite, and pain. It also has been proven to lower blood pressure and lower your body’s cholesterol levels. Our chocolate is made in small batches to ensure better control over dosage and flavor.