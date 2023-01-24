The Guava Chem is a Sativa-dominant strain with tropical flavors of guava, plum, and subtle notes of other mixed fruits. This strain’s focus radiates happy and creative vibes, complimented by the luscious taste of fruit. One notable trait is the sudden burst of positive energy this strain promotes.
Hazy Extrax is a hemp-derived cannabinoid brand with products manufactured by our partner, Extrax. All the cannabinoids used in our products are processed using THC from the Hemp plant and then combined with other potent, plant-based ingredients. Our product line is diverse and includes cartridges, disposables, and edibles.
At Hazy, we deliver quality products to our consumers. We proudly make all of our products right here in the United States. We use third-party laboratories to verify the authenticity and flavor of our cannabinoids, so you get only the best of our premium product.