The Orange Kush strain is Indica dominant with heavy notes of orange, citrus, and undertones of peach. What you’ll love about the Orange Kush strain is that it’s very chill, but not that chill where you’re couchlock. On the contrary, you’re more likely to ease into the chill vibes, and the flavor of orange adds reason to keep coming back for more.
Hazy Extrax is a hemp-derived cannabinoid brand with products manufactured by our partner, Extrax. All the cannabinoids used in our products are processed using THC from the Hemp plant and then combined with other potent, plant-based ingredients. Our product line is diverse and includes cartridges, disposables, and edibles.
At Hazy, we deliver quality products to our consumers. We proudly make all of our products right here in the United States. We use third-party laboratories to verify the authenticity and flavor of our cannabinoids, so you get only the best of our premium product.