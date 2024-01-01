  • brand header
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

Product image for Fruit Medley Live Resin 1g
Resin
Fruit Medley Live Resin 1g
by Hazy Farms
THC 75.12%
CBD 0%
Product image for Black & Blue Live Resin 1g
Resin
Black & Blue Live Resin 1g
by Hazy Farms
THC 71.35%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Dream Cured Resin 1g
Resin
Strawberry Dream Cured Resin 1g
by Hazy Farms
THC 71.42%
CBD 0%
Product image for Black & Blue Cured Resin Wax 1g
Resin
Black & Blue Cured Resin Wax 1g
by Hazy Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%