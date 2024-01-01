  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
Logo for the brand Hazy Farms

Hazy Farms

Premier Brands
All categoriesCannabisConcentrates

Hazy Farms products

18 products
Product image for Macaca Mulata
Flower
Macaca Mulata
by Hazy Farms
Product image for Secret Cheese (Hazy Farms)
Flower
Secret Cheese (Hazy Farms)
by Hazy Farms
Product image for Fruit Medley Live Resin 1g
Resin
Fruit Medley Live Resin 1g
by Hazy Farms
THC 75.12%
CBD 0%
Product image for Black & Blue Live Resin 1g
Resin
Black & Blue Live Resin 1g
by Hazy Farms
THC 71.35%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Dream Cured Resin 1g
Resin
Strawberry Dream Cured Resin 1g
by Hazy Farms
THC 71.42%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mimosa
Flower
Mimosa
by Hazy Farms
Product image for Black & Blue Cured Resin Wax 1g
Resin
Black & Blue Cured Resin Wax 1g
by Hazy Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for White Walker Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
White Walker Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Hazy Farms
THC 17.55%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mint Milano 3g 3-Pack
Pre-rolls
Mint Milano 3g 3-Pack
by Hazy Farms
THC 14.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry OG Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
Strawberry OG Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Hazy Farms
THC 16%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mimosa Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Mimosa Pre-Roll 1g
by Hazy Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for White Walker Kush by Hazy Farms
Flower
White Walker Kush by Hazy Farms
by Hazy Farms
Product image for Cherry Punch by Hazy Farms
Flower
Cherry Punch by Hazy Farms
by Hazy Farms
Product image for Thanoz
Flower
Thanoz
by Hazy Farms
Product image for Dual OG
Flower
Dual OG
by Hazy Farms
Product image for Iced Cherry Cookies
Flower
Iced Cherry Cookies
by Hazy Farms
Product image for Undercover Butter
Flower
Undercover Butter
by Hazy Farms
Product image for Mint Milano by Hazy Farms
Flower
Mint Milano by Hazy Farms
by Hazy Farms