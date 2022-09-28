Humboldt Chocolate’s Mindica Bites are a smooth, deliciously creamy Dark Mint Chocolate combined with 10mg of THC from an Indica dominant Humboldt grown strain.



Mindica Bites are perfect for everyday consumption. Eat them to take care of your aches and pain, to knock down daily anxiety or just to have a feel-good evening and good nights sleep.



We use only high quality, simple ingredients and source local products whenever possible. Our chocolate is non-GMO and our bars are all natural with no preservatives.



They just taste so good that you’ll want to eat em’ all!