About this product
Humboldt Chocolate’s Saltiva Bites are a delicious Dark Chocolate combined with Coarse Sea Salt and 10mg of THC from a Humboldt grown, Sativa dominant cannabis strain.
Saltiva Bites are great for day time use. You’ll enjoy relaxing physical effects that may ease your aches and pains, combined with a cerebral high that won’t make you sleepy.
We use only high quality, simple ingredients and source local products whenever possible. Our chocolate is non-GMO and our bars are all natural with no preservatives.
They just taste so good that you’ll want to eat em all!
Saltiva Bites are great for day time use. You’ll enjoy relaxing physical effects that may ease your aches and pains, combined with a cerebral high that won’t make you sleepy.
We use only high quality, simple ingredients and source local products whenever possible. Our chocolate is non-GMO and our bars are all natural with no preservatives.
They just taste so good that you’ll want to eat em all!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!