This Full Plant Daily Defense Oil is not only bursting with 1200 milligrams of CBD per bottle, but all the additional elements of the hemp plant — all the terpenes, flavonoids, and secondary cannabinoids that work in harmony to create an overall enhancement of benefits often referred to as the “entourage effect.”



Apply tincture under the tongue and wait 30-60 seconds before swallowing. Everyone's optimal dose is different. Start w/1-2 drops, gradually increasing every few days until you achieve the desired result.



1200mg of CBD/oz. Approx. 40mg/mL. Comes in a 1oz (30mL) bottle with mL marked dropper.



Ingredients: Organic MCT Coconut Oil, Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Oil From Organic Maine Grown Hemp, Cannabidiol (CBD) from US Grown Hemp