About this product

Each 5 oz jar contains approximately 125mg of CBD — plenty for several transformative baths and foot soaks — and features a blend of essential oils chosen for their ability to melt tension in the body and mind — turning each bathtime or foot soak into a peaceful ritual of finding balance and wellness.



Sandalwood – enhances mood, smooths the skin, and grounds you during meditation



Lavender – calming, relaxing, and sleep promoting



Frankincense – used for centuries in religious ceremony to promote grounding and connection



Vanilla – evokes pleasant memories and calming



Ylang Ylang – reduces tension and fosters a positive outlook



For external use only. Use caution when exiting the tub as essential oils may make surfaces slick. Keep jar sealed when not in use, and out of reach of children and animals.



Ingredients: Sodium Chloride (Sea Salt), Cannabidiol (CBD), Proprietary Blend of Essential Oils: Santalum album (Sandalwood), Lavendula angustifolia (Lavender), Organic Boswellia serrata (Frankincense), Vanilla planifolia (Vanilla), and Cananga odorata var. genuina (Ylang Ylang)