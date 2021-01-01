About this product
Each 5 oz jar contains approximately 125mg of CBD — plenty for several transformative baths and foot soaks — and features a blend of essential oils chosen for their ability to melt tension in the body and mind — turning each bathtime or foot soak into a peaceful ritual of finding balance and wellness.
Sandalwood – enhances mood, smooths the skin, and grounds you during meditation
Lavender – calming, relaxing, and sleep promoting
Frankincense – used for centuries in religious ceremony to promote grounding and connection
Vanilla – evokes pleasant memories and calming
Ylang Ylang – reduces tension and fosters a positive outlook
For external use only. Use caution when exiting the tub as essential oils may make surfaces slick. Keep jar sealed when not in use, and out of reach of children and animals.
Ingredients: Sodium Chloride (Sea Salt), Cannabidiol (CBD), Proprietary Blend of Essential Oils: Santalum album (Sandalwood), Lavendula angustifolia (Lavender), Organic Boswellia serrata (Frankincense), Vanilla planifolia (Vanilla), and Cananga odorata var. genuina (Ylang Ylang)
About this brand
Healing Harbors®
Healing Harbors produces top quality CBD products for people and pets. We are proud to be Women Owned and Run, Veteran Founded and Maine Made. Healing Harbors only uses USA grown hemp, including MOFAG (Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association) certified plants. Our products are made with organic, natural, sustainable and wholesome carrier ingredients that you can feel good about. Handmade in small artisan batches, at Healing Harbors, we are committed to Care For Every Body™.