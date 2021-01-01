About this product

Each 4oz jar contains 800mg CBD and 60mg CBG.



Our CBD & CBG Body Butter is handcrafted with the finest ingredients, like shea butter, great for every body with its natural anti-inflammatory properties. We also blend in cocoa butter which can potentially help fight aging, infection, and soothe burns and rashes.



To keep the goodness going strong, we infuse our Body Butter with essential oils like apricot, cinnamon, and a touch of curry. These oils have beneficial effects as well — and smell heavenly too.



Ingredients: Water / Aqua, Organic Butyrospermum parkii (Shea Butter), Caprylic / Capric Triglycerides, Theobroma cacao (Cocoa Butter), Organic Cera flava (Beeswax), Hydroxyethylacrylate / Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer and Isohexadane and Polysorbate 60, C14-22 Alcohols and C12-20 Alkyl Glucoside, Xylitylglucoside and Anhydroxylitol and Xylitol, Prunus dulcis (Almond), Organic Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Kernel Oil, Murraya Koenigii (Curry) Leaf Oil, Cinnamomum Zeylanicum (Cinnamon) Leaf Oil, Sesamum Indicum (Sesame) Oil, Cannabis Sativa L. (Hemp) Extract