About this product

Our Fresh Picked Fruit CBD & CBG Jellies are handmade with locally sourced Wild Maine Blueberries, one of the most nutritious, antioxidant-rich fruits in the world. These THC free, vegan “jellies” are a more natural choice than other CBD gummies and candies on the market.



Made with organic sugar, whole fruit, and US grown hemp. Contains no artificial flavors dyes or preservatives, and no corn syrup.



Start with 1 piece and increase every 2-4 hours until you see desired results, or as directed by a medical professional.



150mg of CBD and 75mg of CBG per package. Approx. 30mg CBD and 15mg of CBG per piece. Comes in a resealable package with 5 jellies.



Ingredients: Organic Sugar, Non-GMO Wild Maine Blueberries, Non-GMO Pear Puree (Cane Sugar, Malic Acid, Natural Flavor, Asorbic Acid), Glucose Syrup, Less than 2% of: Apple Pectin, Non-GMO Citric Acid, Cannabidiol Isolate, Organic Pure Grain Alcohol USP, Organic Canola Oil, Cannabigerol Isolate