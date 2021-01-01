Healing Light Bodega
Killer Purple - Humboldt Family (Delete)
About this product
An old school PNW favorite that has its roots deep in marijuana culture, the Killer Purple has been grown and favorited by old heads in the cannabis industry for decades. Her short, blocky frame screams “Indica”, Killer purple defines the meaning of the word. She will weigh you down until you are forced to submit, her midnight purple flowers are a force to be reckoned with.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!