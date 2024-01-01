We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Health For Life Flower
Health For Life
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Health For Life Flower products
78 products
Flower
Double Cup
by Health For Life Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Tangie Kandy Cookies
by Health For Life Flower
THC 21%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
5th Element
by Health For Life Flower
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
CBDosidos
by Health For Life Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Shoki
by Health For Life Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Layer Cake
by Health For Life Flower
4.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Tangieland Pre-Roll
by Health For Life Flower
Flower
Rainbow Sherbert
by Health For Life Flower
THC 16.8%
Pre-rolls
Moonshine Haze Pre-Roll 1g
by Health For Life Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
King Musa
by Health For Life Flower
Flower
White OG
by Health For Life Flower
Pre-rolls
Dark Knight Pre-Roll
by Health For Life Flower
Shake
Cherry Punch Shake
by Health For Life Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Green Crack
by Health For Life Flower
Flower
Watermelon
by Health For Life Flower
Flower
The Potion
by Health For Life Flower
Shake
Jenny Kush Shake
by Health For Life Flower
THC 30.5%
CBD 0%
Flower
Yonder
by Health For Life Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Rainbow Roll Pre-Roll 1g
by Health For Life Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Tropicana Cookies Pre-Roll 1g
by Health For Life Flower
THC 24.3%
CBD 0%
Flower
Wedding Cake
by Health For Life Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Rainbow Roll
by Health For Life Flower
Flower
High School Sweetheart
by Health For Life Flower
Flower
Sundae Driver
by Health For Life Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
1
2
3
4
Home
Brands
Health For Life Flower
Catalog