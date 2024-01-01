We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Health For Life Flower
Health For Life
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
78 products
Flower
Double Cup
by Health For Life Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Tangie Kandy Cookies
by Health For Life Flower
THC 21%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
5th Element
by Health For Life Flower
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Shoki
by Health For Life Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Layer Cake
by Health For Life Flower
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
CBDosidos
by Health For Life Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Shake
Granimals Shake
by Health For Life Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shake
Lemon Tree Shake
by Health For Life Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shake
Desert Lime Shake
by Health For Life Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shake
Tangie Kandy Cookies Shake
by Health For Life Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Forum GSC Pre-Roll 1g
by Health For Life Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shake
Josh D OG Shake
by Health For Life Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
High School Sweetheart
by Health For Life Flower
Flower
Lemon Brulee
by Health For Life Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
The Potion
by Health For Life Flower
Flower
King Musa
by Health For Life Flower
Pre-rolls
Dark Knight Pre-Roll
by Health For Life Flower
Pre-rolls
Tropicana Cookies Pre-Roll 1g
by Health For Life Flower
THC 24.3%
CBD 0%
Flower
Cookie Glue
by Health For Life Flower
Shake
Tri Fi OG Shake 1g
by Health For Life Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Rainbow Roll
by Health For Life Flower
Flower
00 Tangie
by Health For Life Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Yonder
by Health For Life Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Triangle Kush Pre-Roll 1g
by Health For Life Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
1
2
3
4
Home
Brands
Health For Life Flower
Catalog
Cannabis