Health Synergy Inc
CBD Taffy Chocolate Peppermint Flavor
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 1%CBD 13%
About this product
Size/Volume: 10 x 10mg Taffies
Total CBD: 100mg
Dose/Serving: 1 Taffy
Need an easy (and delicious) way to start supplementing CBD into your diet? Our tasty flavored CBD taffy is the perfect way to go! Made only with natural ingredients, these gummies are organic and vegetarian/vegan friendly.
Soft and chewy chocolate peppermint flavored hemp taffy is a great way to quickly feel full spectrum CBD effects. Individually wrapped to ensure convenience and freshness. Made with pure hemp extract, this taffy is great way to relieve pain, nausea, and inflammation among other issues. Our high quality, lab tested gummies will surely give your endocannabinoid system the boost that it needs.
Charlotte's Web effects
Reported by real people like you
189 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
34% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
