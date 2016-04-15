About this product
Total CBD/CBG: 500mg/200mg
Dose/Serving: A thin layer applied to skin.
Health Synergy CBD/CBG Muscle Freeze is a topical ointment containing a total of 700mg of CBD per 3.5 oz. container. This ointment contains vitamin E, shea butter, avocado oil, and sunflower seed oil to nourish the skin for a smooth, healthy glow. Also in CBD Muscle Freeze are plant extracts like jojoba seed oil, arnica extract, and white willow bark extract to provide additional, fast, and powerful pain relief. Our topical cream will provide many of the benefits of CBD beyond pain relief as the body absorbs it through the skin. You may feel mild anxiety relief and overall relaxation and the added terpenes will further enhance the broad spectrum of benefits people experience with CBD. This is a great product for fast, local relief that also works on your whole body from within.
Made in the USA
Organic, Non-GMO
Made with CBD/CBG Isolate
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and CBD content
0% THC content
Suggested Use:
Apply directly on the affected area and rub gently until it coats skin. Repeat as necessary.
Ingredients:
CBD Isolate, CBG Isolate, Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Sweet Almond Oil, Emulsifying Wax, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Jojoba Seed Oil, Avocado Fruit Oil, Organic Menthol crystals, Organic White Willow Bark Extract, Organic Neem Seed Oil, Organic Arnica oil, Organic Rosemary Leaf Extract, Organic Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Peach Kernel oil, Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Organic Alcohol, Minor cannabinoid enriched hemp extract, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Terpene blend, clove essential oil, clove powder.
About this strain
Charlotte's Web is a sativa marijuana strain and hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.
About this brand
