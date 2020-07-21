Size/Volume: 1oz



Total CBD/CBG: 500mg/500mg



Dose/Serving: 16mg



Health Synergy’s 1000mg 1:1 ratio CBD|CBG Broad Spectrum Tincture Oil in a 1 oz. bottle delivers 16mg of CBD and 16mg of CBG per each 1mL serving. CBD is the second most popular and well-known cannabinoid next to THC. CBD has been shown to possess powerful anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties. It has also been shown to help decrease symptoms associated with seizures and can help address symptoms associated with anxiety. CBD is non-psychoactive. CBG has been shown to possess the ability to reduce intraocular pressure, so it may potentially be used to address symptoms of Glaucoma. It has also been shown to have Neuroprotective and analgesic properties, and CBG is non-psychoactive.



Made in the USA

Organic, Non-GMO

Full-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids

Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers

Lab tested for purity and CBD content

Less than 0.3% THC content

Suggested Use:



Fill 1/2 of dropper (1 serving size) and dispense under tongue, hold for 1 minute. Wait about 15 minutes to feel effects before deciding to take more. Rinse mouth afterward if desired.



Ingredients:



Hemp Extract, Coconut Oil, Hempseed Oil, Proprietary Blend of Terpenes.



https://healthsynergyinc.com/collections/cbg-products/products/cbg-cbd-1-1-full-spectrum-oil