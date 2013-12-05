About this product
Total CBD: 100mg
Dose/Serving: 1 Taffy
Feel the full spectrum effects of CBD with our soft and chewy Mango Flavored Hemp Taffy. Individually wrapped to ensure freshness and convenience, the hemp rich edibles are ideal for naturally alleviating an array of issues.
Made in the USA
Organic, Non-GMO
Full-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and CBD content
Less than 0.3% THC content
Suggested Use:
Consume several daily and wait about 20 minutes to feel effects. Allow to dissolve in mouth for 20 seconds for best absorption, take more as needed. Best for palliative issues.
Ingredients:
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Cream of Tartar, Chocolate flavor, Full-Spectrum Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Extract.
About this strain
Charlotte's Web is a sativa marijuana strain and hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.
About this brand
We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.