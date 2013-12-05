Size/Volume: 10 x 10mg Taffies



Total CBD: 100mg



Dose/Serving: 1 Taffy



Feel the full spectrum effects of CBD with our soft and chewy Mango Flavored Hemp Taffy. Individually wrapped to ensure freshness and convenience, the hemp rich edibles are ideal for naturally alleviating an array of issues.



Made in the USA

Organic, Non-GMO

Full-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids

Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers

Lab tested for purity and CBD content

Less than 0.3% THC content

Suggested Use:



Consume several daily and wait about 20 minutes to feel effects. Allow to dissolve in mouth for 20 seconds for best absorption, take more as needed. Best for palliative issues.

Ingredients:



Sugar, Corn Syrup, Cream of Tartar, Chocolate flavor, Full-Spectrum Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Extract.



