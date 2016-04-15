About this product
Total CBD: 100mg
Dose/Serving: 1 Taffy
Need an easy (and delicious) way to start supplementing CBD into your diet? Our tasty flavored CBD taffy is the perfect way to go! Made only with natural ingredients, these gummies are organic and vegetarian/vegan friendly.
Soft and chewy chocolate flavored hemp taffy is a great way to quickly feel full spectrum CBD effects. Individually wrapped to ensure convenience and freshness. Made with pure hemp extract, this taffy is great way to relieve pain, nausea, and inflammation among other issues. Our high quality, lab tested gummies will surely give your endocannabinoid system the boost that it needs.
About this strain
Charlotte's Web is a sativa marijuana strain and hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.
Charlotte's Web effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.