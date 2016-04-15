Size/Volume: 10 x 10mg Taffies

Total CBD: 100mg

Dose/Serving: 1 Taffy



Need an easy (and delicious) way to start supplementing CBD into your diet? Our tasty flavored CBD taffy is the perfect way to go! Made only with natural ingredients, these gummies are organic and vegetarian/vegan friendly.



Soft and chewy chocolate mint flavored hemp taffy is a great way to quickly feel full spectrum CBD effects. Individually wrapped to ensure convenience and freshness. Made with pure hemp extract, this taffy is great way to relieve pain, nausea, and inflammation among other issues. Our high quality, lab tested gummies will surely give your endocannabinoid system the boost that it needs.