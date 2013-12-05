Health Synergy Inc
Healing Hemp Salve 750mg
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 1%CBD 13%
About this product
Size/Volume: 1oz
Total CBD: 750mg
Dose/Serving: A thin layer applied to skin
Healing Hemp Salve will help you find relief all over. It is not only safe for use on the skin, but good for it. We recommended this salve to relieve skin issues and irritation. It can help to reduce irritation in sensitive skin. Those with psoriasis, eczema, and similar conditions can benefit greatly from using. Topical use can be good for aches, pain, and inflammation. It also helps to improve the appearance of dry, aged, and sun damaged skin. This is done through continuous moisturization of the affected area by powerful natural ingredients. It will leave underlying muscle relaxed and skin hydrated. These products penetrate the skin and treat the underlying area for relief and restoration.
We make our topical treatments with only natural and organic ingredients. There are no additives for smell or color, everything is completely natural. Our topical products have a base of coconut oil to ensure that your skin is getting the greatest possible therapeutic benefit.
Charlotte's Web effects
Reported by real people like you
189 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
34% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
