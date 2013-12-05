Health Synergy Inc
Lime OG Isolate 99% CBD
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 1%CBD 13%
About this product
Size/Volume: 1g
Total CBD: 1000mg
Dose/Serving: As needed
A powdered crystalline isolate form of the cannabinoid CBD infused with the terpenic profile of the cannabis strain "Lime OG" which has a tendency to provide an uplifting and energizing effect. Due to being an isolate, there is minimal smell and taste which makes it versatile for use.
Contains full benefits of CBD with no THC and can be used in a multitude of ways to be ideal for each individual. Using the isolate is the perfect way to have your own customizable experience with CBD. You can strictly control how much CBD you take as well as the way you take it. You can make your own tincture with a flavor you'll enjoy, a topical treatment with your favorite scent, or a delicious edible. The possibilities are endless.
Charlotte's Web effects
Reported by real people like you
189 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
34% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
