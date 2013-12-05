About this product

Size/Volume: 1g

Total CBD: 1000mg

Dose/Serving: As needed



A powdered crystalline isolate form of the cannabinoid CBD infused with the terpenic profile of the cannabis strain "Lime OG" which has a tendency to provide an uplifting and energizing effect. Due to being an isolate, there is minimal smell and taste which makes it versatile for use.

Contains full benefits of CBD with no THC and can be used in a multitude of ways to be ideal for each individual. Using the isolate is the perfect way to have your own customizable experience with CBD. You can strictly control how much CBD you take as well as the way you take it. You can make your own tincture with a flavor you'll enjoy, a topical treatment with your favorite scent, or a delicious edible. The possibilities are endless.