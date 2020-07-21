About this product
Total CBD: 200mg
Dose/Serving: 2-3 puffs
Health Synergy Medical CBD vape oil 200mg is made from natural plant material and terpenes. This full spectrum high-quality CBD cartridge gives a premium vaping experience. Potent, easy to use, and fast acting the product is perfect for beginners who want a discreet way to add CBD to their day.
CBD Vape Oil Cartridge 200mg Lab Reports.
Made in the USA
Organic, Non-GMO
Full-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and CBD content
Less than 0.3% THC content
Suggested Use:
Take 2-3 puffs and titrate up until desired relief is felt. Calming effect should be felt within 20 minutes.
Ingredients:
Phytocannabinoid Rich Full-Spectrum Organic Hemp Oil Extract, Proprietary Terpenes.
https://healthsynergyinc.com/collections/vape-cartridges/products/medical-cbd-vape-oil-cartridge-200mg
About this strain
Charlotte's Web is a sativa marijuana strain and hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.
About this brand
