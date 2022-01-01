About this product
Size/Volume: 1mL
Total CBD: 400mg
Dose/Serving: 2-3 puffs
Vaporizing is a great alternative to smoking. It provides a smoother experience and is thought to be less harmful on the body than smoking. Vaporizing is typically known to be used as an e-cigarette. However, with our CBD medical e-liquids you can use vaporizing as a clean way to get your CBD when you need it.
Made from natural plant material and terpenes, our full spectrum high-quality e-liquid gives a premium vaping experience. Potent, easy to use, and fast acting the product is perfect for beginners who want a discreet way to add CBD to their day.
Many patient's use vaporizers and medical e-liquids to get their dose of CBD. It is an easy and convenient way to manage how high your dose is. Medical e-liquids have a slight pleasant taste when inhaled and do not give off a strong smell. It can easily be used discreetly whenever you feel that you need relief.
About this brand
Health Synergy Inc
Health Synergy strives to provide the best for our customers. All of our products are organic and made with natural ingredients to ensure quality. We use a CO2 extraction method to separate CBD from the hemp plants, which guarantees a pure, safe extract. Our hemp is grown organically in the United States and is sustainably farmed. You can find lab test results for all of our products on our website.
We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.
