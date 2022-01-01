Size/Volume: 1mL

Total CBD: 400mg

Dose/Serving: 2-3 puffs



Vaporizing is a great alternative to smoking. It provides a smoother experience and is thought to be less harmful on the body than smoking. Vaporizing is typically known to be used as an e-cigarette. However, with our CBD medical e-liquids you can use vaporizing as a clean way to get your CBD when you need it.



Made from natural plant material and terpenes, our full spectrum high-quality e-liquid gives a premium vaping experience. Potent, easy to use, and fast acting the product is perfect for beginners who want a discreet way to add CBD to their day.



Many patient's use vaporizers and medical e-liquids to get their dose of CBD. It is an easy and convenient way to manage how high your dose is. Medical e-liquids have a slight pleasant taste when inhaled and do not give off a strong smell. It can easily be used discreetly whenever you feel that you need relief.