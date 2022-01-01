About this product
Size/Volume: 1mL
Total CBD: 400mg
Dose/Serving: 2-3 puffs
Health Synergy Medical CBD vape oil 400mg is made from natural plant material and terpenes. This full spectrum high-quality CBD cartridge gives a premium vaping experience. Potent, easy to use, and fast acting the product is perfect for beginners who want a discreet way to add CBD to their day.
Made in the USA
Organic, Non-GMO
Full-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and CBD content
Less than 0.3% THC content
Suggested Use:
Take 2-3 puffs and titrate up until desired relief is felt. Calming effect should be felt within 20 minutes.
Ingredients:
Phytocannabinoid Rich Full-Spectrum Organic Hemp Oil Extract, Proprietary Terpenes.
https://healthsynergyinc.com/collections/vape-cartridges/products/medical-cbd-vape-oil-refill-400mg
Total CBD: 400mg
Dose/Serving: 2-3 puffs
Health Synergy Medical CBD vape oil 400mg is made from natural plant material and terpenes. This full spectrum high-quality CBD cartridge gives a premium vaping experience. Potent, easy to use, and fast acting the product is perfect for beginners who want a discreet way to add CBD to their day.
Made in the USA
Organic, Non-GMO
Full-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and CBD content
Less than 0.3% THC content
Suggested Use:
Take 2-3 puffs and titrate up until desired relief is felt. Calming effect should be felt within 20 minutes.
Ingredients:
Phytocannabinoid Rich Full-Spectrum Organic Hemp Oil Extract, Proprietary Terpenes.
https://healthsynergyinc.com/collections/vape-cartridges/products/medical-cbd-vape-oil-refill-400mg
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Health Synergy Inc
Health Synergy strives to provide the best for our customers. All of our products are organic and made with natural ingredients to ensure quality. We use a CO2 extraction method to separate CBD from the hemp plants, which guarantees a pure, safe extract. Our hemp is grown organically in the United States and is sustainably farmed. You can find lab test results for all of our products on our website.
We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.
We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.