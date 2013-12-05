About this product

Size/Volume: 1 applicator

Total CBD: 4000mg

Dose/Serving: 200mg



Full Spectrum Oral Syringe consumed sublingually under the tongue for 20-30 seconds for maximum absorption.



This plunger style CBD Oral Applicator is a pure, concentrated hemp oil extract ample in terpenes. 40% of this product is pure therapeutic CBD. The other 60% is made up of other cannabinoids such as THC, CBDa, CDV, and CBC. The inclusion of these other cannabinoids is to provide the entourage effect in our products. The entourage effect is achieved by using a combination of different cannabinoids and terpenes to have an amplified therapeutic effect. The use of cannabinoids together is stronger than the effect you would get by only using one.



This applicator contains 6 200mg servings of CBD, but the dose can be altered when dispensing. This makes it perfect for experienced patients who know the quantity that they need. Highly concentrated, suggested for patients with strong pain. Can also be used for dabbing.



In addition, this product has been naturally and carefully extracted to contain the full 400+ molecules that exist in the natural essential oils of the plant. This gives it maximum restorative properties.