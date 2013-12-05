About this product

Size/Volume: 30 x 10mg Gummies

Total CBD: 300mg

Dose/Serving: 1 – 2 Gummies



Naturally made, organic CBD Infused Gummies are perfect for those looking for a convenient CBD option. It's a great choice if you're looking to be discreet with your supplements. Our tasty recipe guarantees that they are easy to eat.



We only use natural ingredients to make our products and our gummies are no exception. They are organic and vegan/vegetarian friendly. There is absolutely no THC present in the gummies.



Easy to chewy and fast acting, these delicious gummies will gently relax your mind and body to help you get through the day. This is a good option if you're dealing with pain, stress, depression, anxiety and more. Simply enjoy one and allow your body to receive a boost in your endocannabinoid system. This night time formula was made for those who have trouble falling and staying asleep. CBD with the help of melatonin has been a successful aid for many people, try for yourself today.



We use CO2 extraction method to ensure a good tasting extract with no additives or residue. It also creates the safest and cleanest extract.