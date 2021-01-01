About this product

Experience Healthnetics CBD Balm! Our balm is designed to provide quick relief when applied to problem areas.



With AEA Certified Emu Oil™ as the primary ingredient, our balm is an all-natural pain relief alternative. Emu Oil is all-natural and transdermal, so it quickly reaches deeply into joints and muscles.



Healthnetics CBD Balm is 100% THC-free, all-natural, made in the USA, and lab-tested for purity.



Also available in menthol.