Healthnetics

100% Natural, USA-made, Lab-tested, Trusted & Guaranteed

Our Mango CBD Drops add a tropical twist to our Original CBD Drops.
Our CBD Drops are formulated to promote restful sleep, anxiety relief, reduce aches and pain.
Our traditional CBD Balm with Menthol for a cooling effect.
Our Pure Hemp CBD includes AEA Certified Emu Oil, an all-natural transdermal.
About Healthnetics

Each of our products are made with AEA Certified Emu Oil, which increases the bio-availability of our hemp-derived CBD, making it exponentially more effective than other common delivery agents. In addition, Emu oil naturally reduces inflammation and pain.

