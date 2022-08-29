About this product
HealthSmart CBD Oil Tinctures are an all-natural hemp derived formula, blended with MCT oil and natural peppermint or cinnamon flavor.
30ml Bottle (1 Fl Oz.)
500mg Active CBD
~17mg CBD per Serving
Broad Spectrum
Hemp Derived
No THC / 3rd Party Lab Tested
Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Imported Industrial Organic Hemp Extract, Proprietary Organic Terpenoid Blend.
Use coupon code LEAFLY30 at checkout to receive 30% discount on all purchases!
