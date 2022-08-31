About this product
HealthSmart CBD Salve is an all-natural 100% organic balm for topical application delivering deep transdermal Cannabidiol treatment.
Our CBD Salve is also infused with natural plant derived terpenes to promote subcutaneous absorption, working to improve overall efficacy through the “Entourage Effect” created by cannabinoid-terpene synergy.*
