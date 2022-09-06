About this product
HealthSmart CBD Vape Cartridges are made with broad spectrum, THC free hemp extract infused with natural plant terpenes to maximize “Entourage Effect” potential. Our CBD Vape Cartridges contain 100% organic ingredients (CBD & Terpenes) with no artificial carriers or other additives (No PG/PEG/VG/MCT). Mango is an Indica profile with a tropical, sweet, mango aroma and authentic natural flavor.
No PG/VG/PEG/MCT
1.0ml Cartridge
400mg Active CBD
Broad Spectrum / Non-Isolate
THC Free
Natural Terpene Profiles
Our CBD Vape Pen Cartridges contain all natural ingredients and contain no artificial carriers or other additives.
Use coupon code LEAFLY30 at checkout to receive 30% discount on all purchases!
No PG/VG/PEG/MCT
1.0ml Cartridge
400mg Active CBD
Broad Spectrum / Non-Isolate
THC Free
Natural Terpene Profiles
Our CBD Vape Pen Cartridges contain all natural ingredients and contain no artificial carriers or other additives.
Use coupon code LEAFLY30 at checkout to receive 30% discount on all purchases!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!