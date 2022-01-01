About this product
Brimming with rich oils and hydrating butters like Sweet Almond and Organic Jojoba Oils, pure Organic Shea Butter and Cocoa and Avocado Butters, this lip loving, super smooth formula helps bring deep and lasting hydration. Best of all, it does so without leaving any gummy, waxy residue behind. Your lips stay extra luscious and soft all day long! Treat your lips to something they’ve never had before: CBD Lip Balm.
Let’s hit the high notes of our CBD lip balm to introduce you to the wonders of this popular skin care product:
**CBD OIL 50 MG
**Meadowfoam Seed, Evening Primrose, and Rosehip Oils
**Cocoa, Avocado, and Organic Shea Butters
**Aloe Vera Oil
**Beeswax
**Neutral Flavor
If you’re looking for a great all around CBD product you can carry in your purse, the CBD lip balm is a great option.
About this brand
HealthworxCBD
We Only Produce “The Good Stuff” - And when we say, “The Good Stuff” we mean it. 99+% Pure CBD Oil is derived entirely from Colorado grown Industrial Hemp Oil, that was extracted from the mature stalks and stems of the plant. It is made from ORGANIC, NON-GMO, PESTICIDE FREE, CO2 Extracted Industrial Hemp Oil. Go ahead, say that five times fast. We test each batch of extracts to ensure consistency in the purity of our CBD products. The entire process is closely supervised all the way from the growth of the hemp plant until our fine CBD products end up in your hands, or under your tongue, or on your achy shoulders or knees. Here at Healthworx CBD we think that Dr. Mechoulam got it right and know that you will feel the same way.