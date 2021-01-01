About this product
Hemp Extracted CBD Oil takes health and wellness routines to the next level.
An added concentration of naturally occurring cannabinoids, antioxidants, neuroprotectants, and essential fatty acids focus your mind and body on promoting superior health and wellness.
**Carefully formulated to promote superior health and wellness
**Added naturally occurring cannabinoids, antioxidants, neuroprotectants and essential fatty acids
**Essential fatty acids promote heart health
**Antioxidants target free radicals that can cause premature aging and disease
**Nontoxic, nonaddictive, and nonpsychoactive
**No additives and no artificial flavors — just pure CBD oil suspended in organic MCT oil
Ingredients:
- CBD 1000 mg
- MCT Oil
An added concentration of naturally occurring cannabinoids, antioxidants, neuroprotectants, and essential fatty acids focus your mind and body on promoting superior health and wellness.
**Carefully formulated to promote superior health and wellness
**Added naturally occurring cannabinoids, antioxidants, neuroprotectants and essential fatty acids
**Essential fatty acids promote heart health
**Antioxidants target free radicals that can cause premature aging and disease
**Nontoxic, nonaddictive, and nonpsychoactive
**No additives and no artificial flavors — just pure CBD oil suspended in organic MCT oil
Ingredients:
- CBD 1000 mg
- MCT Oil
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
HealthworxCBD
We Only Produce “The Good Stuff” - And when we say, “The Good Stuff” we mean it. 99+% Pure CBD Oil is derived entirely from Colorado grown Industrial Hemp Oil, that was extracted from the mature stalks and stems of the plant. It is made from ORGANIC, NON-GMO, PESTICIDE FREE, CO2 Extracted Industrial Hemp Oil. Go ahead, say that five times fast. We test each batch of extracts to ensure consistency in the purity of our CBD products. The entire process is closely supervised all the way from the growth of the hemp plant until our fine CBD products end up in your hands, or under your tongue, or on your achy shoulders or knees. Here at Healthworx CBD we think that Dr. Mechoulam got it right and know that you will feel the same way.