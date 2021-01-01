About this product
Indica Blend CBD Shatter is made from CBD pure isolate and has Indica Blend terpenes added to it.
Our CBD pure isolate begins its life as Colorado grown industrial hemp. It is then harvested, extracted, refined, and tested to ensure the highest quality end product possible.
CBD pure isolate (or CBD crystal) is, in simple terms, the purest form of cannabidiol. When you add terpenes to the mix, it becomes a product known as CBD shatter. Thus, CBD shatter is just a pure isolate of CBD with terpenes blended in.
97%+ Pure Hemp extract.
1000 milligrams.
Derived Entirely from Colorado Grown Industrial Hemp.
Non-GMO, Natural Industrial Hemp Oil Extract
CO2 Extracted Industrial Hemp Oil
Pesticide Free
Our CBD pure isolate begins its life as Colorado grown industrial hemp. It is then harvested, extracted, refined, and tested to ensure the highest quality end product possible.
CBD pure isolate (or CBD crystal) is, in simple terms, the purest form of cannabidiol. When you add terpenes to the mix, it becomes a product known as CBD shatter. Thus, CBD shatter is just a pure isolate of CBD with terpenes blended in.
97%+ Pure Hemp extract.
1000 milligrams.
Derived Entirely from Colorado Grown Industrial Hemp.
Non-GMO, Natural Industrial Hemp Oil Extract
CO2 Extracted Industrial Hemp Oil
Pesticide Free
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
HealthworxCBD
We Only Produce “The Good Stuff” - And when we say, “The Good Stuff” we mean it. 99+% Pure CBD Oil is derived entirely from Colorado grown Industrial Hemp Oil, that was extracted from the mature stalks and stems of the plant. It is made from ORGANIC, NON-GMO, PESTICIDE FREE, CO2 Extracted Industrial Hemp Oil. Go ahead, say that five times fast. We test each batch of extracts to ensure consistency in the purity of our CBD products. The entire process is closely supervised all the way from the growth of the hemp plant until our fine CBD products end up in your hands, or under your tongue, or on your achy shoulders or knees. Here at Healthworx CBD we think that Dr. Mechoulam got it right and know that you will feel the same way.