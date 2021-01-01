About this product

How Much CBD Oil Do You Get?

One of the most important things to consider when choosing a CBD product is how much actual CBD Oil you are getting. So, here are the different sizes and total CBD content for each:



- 1g Tube: 150mg CBD

- 3g Tube: 450mg CBD

- 10g Tube: 1500mg CBD



What is High CBD Hemp Oil?

The Blue Label High CBD Hemp Oil from Herbal Renewals is one of the strongest CBD products on the market. It has the same great benefits and the same ultra-strong concentration in a new package –and it’s more affordable too. The high CBD oil tubes from Herbal Renewals offer the purest CBD available on the market, ensured via multiple tests and unremitting quality control. While it’s super-concentrated, this CBD oil paste contains virtually no THC and is completely safe to consume in any quantity. The Blue version is second only to the Gold CBD Oil in terms of pure CBD contents, making it one of the most highly concentrated CBD products in the world. Additionally, it’s absorbed more easily than its more concentrated counterpart.



Why Choose High CBD Hemp Oil?

Strong and Pure. If you are looking for the purest and strongest CBD oil product in the market, then the Blue Label High CBD Hemp Oil by Herbal Renewals should be your go-to choice. Herbal Renewal’s High CBD Hemp Oil is strong stuff. Most people will only need the size of a grain of rice once or twice daily (the equivalent of roughly 4.1 mgs of CBD) to feel the desired effects of CBD in their bodies. With that kind of serving size, the 3 g tube will last you a few months of daily use, giving you heaps of CBD goodness. The product is also available in 1 g, 10 g tube, and a 6 pack of 10 g tubes.



Gold, Green, and Blue Label CBD



When it comes to choosing between the blue label, the gold CBD oil, and the raw CBD oil tubes, you need to keep a few considerations in mind. The Blue Label High CBD Hemp Oil might be for you if you are looking to get started enjoying CBD in its purest form, and then work your way up to the Gold Label tube in time. Additionally, the Blue Label CBD hemp oil tube is ideal for those who love a strong taste of CBD that is hempy and earthy without being overpowering.



Since it is more paste-like than the Gold Label, the Blue Label High CBD Hemp Oil is generally absorbed slightly slower in the mouth, but it tastes a bit milder than the Golden Version, which can be a point to keep in mind when choosing between the two. Nonetheless, this is a pure, unflavored CBD product and unlike the flavored oils and tinctures, the Blue Label CBD hemp oil tube has one of the hempiest tastes of all CBD products.



The CBD tube allows you to precisely control your serving size, and since it’s so concentrated, even a small droplet can give you a lot of CBD. This allows you to easily measure your serving and to adjust it according to your daily needs. You can also combine the Blue Label High CBD Hemp Oil with any other CBD product if you really want to up your CBD intake and boost your daily serving size to heights not achievable with other CBD products. Moreover, you can use the Blue Label High CBD Hemp Oil with any wax vaporizer pen.



If you are looking for even higher CBD concentrations you can try our Gold Label CBD Oil



More Reasons Customers Love It

- Super-concentrated CBD

- Easy to use

- CBD derived from industrial hemp

- Legal in the US and countries worldwide

- No reported side effects

- Easily combined with other CBD products

- Soothes the senses

- Improves Wellness

- Relaxing

- Therapeutic & calming

- All natural, suitable for vegan, gluten-free, and kosher diets

- Adjustable serving size

- Great value for money



Directions:

First, ensure that the CBD tube is at room temperature before administering. To use the product, simply squeeze your desired serving onto a spoon. Then, place the serving in your mouth and hold it there for 90 seconds before swallowing. That way, you will begin feeling the desired effects within 10-15 minutes. Some of our customers report feeling the effects of CBD from the Blue Label Oil even sooner. Additionally, the Blue Label High CBD Hemp Oil is compatible with wax vaporizers pens. If you have any questions about this, please don’t hesitate to contact us; we’d be happy to help.



Serving Size:

The recommended serving for the Blue Label oil is a grain of rice sized amount, taken twice a day. However, different bodies have different requirements, and it might take some experimentation to find the perfect one for you. We encourage you to try out different amounts to discover that sweet spot of CBD your metabolism needs. Since CBD has no side effects even in high concentrations, it’s completely safe to experiment with higher serving sizes with no fear.



For Best Results:

We advise you to consistently use the Blue Label High CBD Hemp Oil for at least two weeks to allow your body to adjust to the CBD. You can freely combine the Blue Label High CBD Hemp Oil with any other CBD product, but always add up the amount of CBD you are taking from different products to find out your total daily intake.



Warning: If you are pregnant or lactating, seek advice from your medical doctor before using the Blue Label High CBD Hemp Oil as a dietary supplement.



Ingredients: Decarboxylated hemp oil (Decarboxylation is the process of heating oil extracts with CO2. In hemp oil, the process turns CBDa into CBD).



Our Oil Has Been Clinically Tested



The CBD oil that goes into each Herbal Renewals high CBD oil tube, much like RSHO, has been clinically tested and undergone the strictest quality controls to ensure total purity, premium quality, and ironclad safety. All of Herbal Renewal’s High CBD Oil products are manufactured in an FDA-registered, state-of-the-art laboratory operated under cGMP (FDA Current Good Manufacturing Procedures) certification and functioning according to all state and federal rules and regulations. An independent scientific testing company conducts extensive tests on each batch using high-tech liquid gas chromatography for verification of purity and consistency of hemp oil CBD content.



The CBD paste is further tested for yeast, molds, E. coli, and coliforms, and a total aerobic count is performed.