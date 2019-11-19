About this product
The Lemon Drop oil tincture is the staple companion for all things delicious. Whether combined with a favorite night time tea or administered sublingually, this oil tincture can be a welcome addition to your wellness routine.
Featuring over 30 terpenes, organically grown hemp oil and a robust lemon flavor, this product is an excellent choice for those who are just discovering the benefits of CBD as well as those who are veterans of the community.
