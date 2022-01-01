This product is intended for those who use handheld vaporizers to take their CBD.



If you already use a vaporizer and are in the market for great tasting CBD products, the Strawberry Kiwi Vaporizer Liquid is your new favorite vape juice. Featuring a spectrum of terpenes, phyto-cannabinoids and organic MCT coconut oil, the Strawberry Kiwi Vape Juice merges CBD with your preferred vaping platform.



Whether you’re new to vape products or are a card carrying member of vape nation, you’ll find a welcome friend in the Strawberry Kiwi Vaporizer Liquid.