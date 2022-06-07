About this product
Taking your daily dosage of CBD should be easy.
We can't think of an easier way to enjoy the benefits of wholesome hemp than these little soft gel capsules. Take 1-4 capsules per day as needed for a comfortable and casual CBD experience. 30 total capsules.
Feel free to add Heartland Hemp and Supply Co. to the other components of your daily routine!
Ingredients:
Naturally Grown Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Beta Caryophyllene, Bovine Derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol, Water.
We can't think of an easier way to enjoy the benefits of wholesome hemp than these little soft gel capsules. Take 1-4 capsules per day as needed for a comfortable and casual CBD experience. 30 total capsules.
Feel free to add Heartland Hemp and Supply Co. to the other components of your daily routine!
Ingredients:
Naturally Grown Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Beta Caryophyllene, Bovine Derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol, Water.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!