Taking your daily dosage of CBD should be easy.



We can't think of an easier way to enjoy the benefits of wholesome hemp than these little soft gel capsules. Take 1-4 capsules per day as needed for a comfortable and casual CBD experience. 30 total capsules.



Feel free to add Heartland Hemp and Supply Co. to the other components of your daily routine!



Ingredients:



Naturally Grown Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Beta Caryophyllene, Bovine Derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol, Water.