Heartland Holistics 50mg FECO patch is made with in-house produced full extract cannabis oil. This transdermal patch is 12-hour extended release and is made with a polymer blend which is hypoallergenic and latex free. FECO is a concentrated, whole-plant extract. FECO has a wide variety of cannabinoids, Heartland Labs retains all terpenes in its FECO, furthering the entourage effect of cannabis.
Heartland Labs
Heartland Labs is a Missouri native, family owned and operated manufacturing facility in Buffalo, MO. Winner of the Missouri Greenway Magazine, Readers Choice Best of the Industry Award for Start-Up of the Year and Best Topical of the Year for 2022. Heartland Labs utilizes state of the art hydrocarbon extraction instruments with lab grade, high purity solvents. Our products are tested every step of the way with our in-house testing equipment, and are sent off to a third party testing facility for state mandated compliance testing. Quality, safety and consistency is at the heart of everything we do.
MAN000079
