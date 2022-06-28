Heartland's Refined Resin Vape Cartridge is 100% pure cannabis, sourced from strain specific cured material. Nothing is added and nothing is taken away, leaving you with one of the purest cleanest extracts on the market. Not only are they pure, strain-specific oils, but they’re also available in indica, hybrid, and sativa strains, covering all of the bases.
Heartland Labs is a Missouri native, family owned and operated manufacturing facility in Buffalo, MO. Winner of the Missouri Greenway Magazine, Readers Choice Best of the Industry Award for Start-Up of the Year and Best Topical of the Year for 2022. Heartland Labs utilizes state of the art hydrocarbon extraction instruments with lab grade, high purity solvents. Our products are tested every step of the way with our in-house testing equipment, and are sent off to a third party testing facility for state mandated compliance testing. Quality, safety and consistency is at the heart of everything we do.
State License(s)
MAN000079
